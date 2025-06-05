Dozens line up overnight for new Nintendo Switch in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — It looked more like a chilly Black Friday morning than a mild June evening in front of the Best Buy in Idaho Falls last night, as dozens of eager shoppers lined up for the release of the highly anticipated new Nintendo Switch console.

The console officially dropped Wednesday night, June 4, 2025, drawing crowds hours before the doors opened. Some dedicated fans reported waiting up to four hours in line to get their hands on the new system.

Best Buy staff managed the excited crowd by allowing smaller groups into the store at a time, ensuring a smooth process. Happy customers soon emerged, clutching their new consoles.

Among them was Steven from Idaho Falls, who shared his excitement: "I'm looking forward to its performance capabilities, and I'm also looking forward to playing this game, which came out, Mario Kart World. And I'm looking forward to any future titles that are released for this game system!"

The original Switch console was released in 2017.

