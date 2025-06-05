Gov Little announces new partnership between Idaho State Police and ICE

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho State Police (ISP) has entered into an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under the 287(g) program, allowing ISP to transport hundreds of convicted criminal immigrants directly from Idaho jails to ICE detention facilities for deportation. Governor Brad Little announced the partnership on Thursday, emphasizing the program's focus on removing "dangerous illegal alien criminals" from Idaho communities.

The agreement, known as the Jail Enforcement Model, authorizes ISP to identify and transport individuals who have been arrested on criminal charges, convicted, and completed their sentences in state or local detention facilities. This initiative aims to prevent the release of these individuals back into the community when ICE lacks the immediate resources for their transport.

“Idaho is stepping up to help the Trump administration transport dangerous illegal alien criminals to ICE facilities instead of being released back into our communities. These are people who pose the greatest danger to Idaho families," said Little.

Little noted that on his first day in office, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency at the southern border. He added that Idaho is strengthening its partnership with the Trump administration to address "the national emergency posed by years of reckless border policies under the Biden-Harris administration."

Under the 287(g) program, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) allows ICE to delegate specific immigration officer functions to state and local law enforcement under ICE oversight and direction. Little says Idaho will utilize this authority to transport the most violent and dangerous individuals.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons commended Idaho's participation, saying, "I’m really encouraged to see Idaho making its communities safer by signing on with our 287(g) program."

"You have to remember that we’re talking about criminals," said Lyons. "And often, they won’t take an arrest sitting down — so when local jails are allowed to turn them over to ICE in a safe setting, we don’t need to send dozens of federal law enforcement officers into the public to make arrests. Partnerships like this one keep offenders out of communities and protect our families, friends, and neighbors."

ISP coordinated with DHS and ICE to develop this partnership following Governor Little’s Executive Order 2025-03, the Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Act. The agreement authorizes ISP to spend up to $300,000 over the next 12 months to carry out up to 100 transports.

Each transport will involve multiple individuals, primarily to the ICE detention facility in Jefferson County. For higher-profile and more dangerous criminals, ISP is authorized to transport them to out-of-state ICE detention facilities.

Little states that the new agreement also follows the spirit of House Bill 83, the Idaho Immigration Cooperation and Enforcement Act, which he signed on March 27. HB 83 has faced significant backlash since passing the Idaho legislature. In late April, a federal judge blocked the enforcement of the bill in light of a lawsuit by the ACLU of Idaho. For more information, click HERE.