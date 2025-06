POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — A vacant seat in the Pocatello City Council has officially been filled. Dakota Bates was sworn in as a council member at a meeting tonight. Bates was recommended by Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad over 17 other applicants up for seat number 4. The position was left vacant after City Councilman Josh Mansfield resigned in early May. Bates will sit on the city council for the unexpired term through December.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.