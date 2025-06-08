100 Deadliest Days remind motorcyclists to have proper safety training

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — We’re in the 100 Deadliest Days, which means more motor crashes on the roads. That’s why Idaho State Police hosted its annual Shiny Side Up Motorcycle Safety Rally today.

People got to visit Hillcrest High School to practice their motorcycle driving skills and learn how to handle different kinds of road conditions and respond to emergencies.

Idaho State Police say while cars get into crashes more often than motorcycles, not as many people are trained before driving a motorcycle.

"When you look at the motorcycle crashes, the large proportion of those riders do not have an actual training course underneath their belt," said Idaho State Police Motor Officer, Travis Gurney.

Gurney says only 10% of Idaho motorcycle riders have passed a safety training course and 50% do not have an endorsement. He says getting the proper motorcycle training can save lives for both the riders and those around them on the roads.