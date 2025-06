Lewiston teen dead after being crushed by boulder in Ahsahka

CLEARWATER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — An 18-year-old from Lewiston, Sheldon Medford, died Saturday evening, June 7th, after being crushed by a large boulder.

According to reports, the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, Nez Perce Tribal Police, and first responders located Medford pinned under the boulder around 9:35 PM on Northfork Drive in Ahsahka.

The 18-year-old had been camping in the area and was declared dead at the scene. His next of kin have been notified.