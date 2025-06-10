Binhgam Healthcare marks 75 years on hospital steps

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Bingham Healthcare celebrated its 75th anniversary Tuesday on the steps of Bingham Memorial Hospital.

"What began in 1950 as a modest 60-bed rural hospital has grown into Eastern Idaho’s leading healthcare network," said Bingham Healthcare in a press release.

The American Hospital Association joined the ceremony to recognize Bingham Healthcare's 75 years in rural Idaho.

“For 75 years, we’ve stood shoulder to shoulder with our neighbors—delivering not just care, but

hope,” said Jake Erickson, CEO of Bingham Healthcare. “This celebration isn’t just about

looking back on our accomplishments. It’s about recognizing the people who’ve made this

journey possible—our patients, providers, and community—and looking forward to how we’ll

continue raising the standard of rural healthcare for decades to come.”