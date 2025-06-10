Fatal US 20 Crash: Garcia-Diaz Changes Plea in Court

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The driver accused of causing a drunk driving accident that killed six people last May has changed his plea. Luis Garcia-Diaz, 27, of Rexburg, appeared in court Tuesday, June 10, 2025, to formally alter his plea, pleading guilty to 2 counts of vehicular manslaughter, after signing an initial agreement on May 7, 2025.

Under the agreement, he will be required to pay all financial restitution. The state will recommend 6 years fixed and 9 years indeterminate for each count served consecutively, pushing for 30 years total. The defense will have an opportunity to ask for 3 years fixed and 4 years indeterminate for each count served concurrently.

Garcia-Diaz was originally charged with six counts of vehicular manslaughter, along with felony charges of driving under the influence causing great bodily harm, permanent disability, or disfigurement.

The tragic collision occurred on May 18, 2024, on U.S. Highway 20 near the Lindsay Boulevard exit in Idaho Falls.

Court documents state that Garcia-Diaz was driving a Ram pickup when it struck a Chevrolet van carrying 15 passengers, confirmed to be agricultural workers from Mexico with H-2A Temporary Agricultural Worker visas, according to a report from the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The driver of the van and five passengers died in the crash.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 2, 2025.