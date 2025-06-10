From scuba to cell blocks local teens get hands-on law enforcement experience

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Students got to dive into some fun while still learning a serious lesson. Local high school-aged students are getting an inside look at what it takes to work in law enforcement.

"We're doing our Bonneville County Sheriff's Office teen career camp. This morning, we took them scuba diving. Today we're at the jail learning about our detention facility and what our detention officers and the people who work in this facility do for the sheriff's office," said Sergeant Daniel Sperry, with the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.

Many students want to know what it means to serve and protect.

American Heritage Charter School Freshman Lane Dominck said, "I mean, I kind of wanted to see what the police people did to, like, protect us and stuff."

The program seems to be inspiring these local teens to consider law enforcement as a possible career.

Bonneville High School Junior Ashley Anndelehanty said, "At the beginning, I did this more for the fun things, the scuba diving, but as I've gone along and I've seen the different positions, I really do think that law enforcement might be something I'm interested in."

Bonneville High School junior Alexis Ruesch said, "I'm hoping to go into maybe being a K-9 officer or just like a patrol officer of some sort."

Students say the experience has been exciting and encourage others to consider taking part in the camp.

"I love the community with people, and that's like such a big part for me, just getting to know so many different people. And if I were going to do it, I'd probably do more of a tech side of it," said Ethan Norman, a Bonneville High School Sophomore.

The program was also very effective in keeping teens in line with the law, just so they wouldn't have to eat jail food.

"I don't think I would ever commit a crime or be anywhere near here because this is disgusting," said Macy Hill, a Hillcrest High School freshman.

The camp has a capacity of 24 students per week, and they are completely full for this year.