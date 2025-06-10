Skip to Content
Help ID Suspect: Vandal with BB gun damages Idaho Falls apartments

Published 5:18 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying an individual responsible for damaging several apartment windows on St. Clair Avenue with a BB gun on Monday.

A Ring doorbell camera captured footage of the suspect, which the department shared on its Facebook page. In the short video, the individual appears to be a male wearing a t-shirt and jeans.

How to Report Information

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this person is urged to contact Idaho Falls Police dispatch directly at (208) 529-1200.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, information can be reported through East Idaho Crime Stoppers. Tipsters providing information to Crime Stoppers that leads to a successful arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

