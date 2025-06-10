New Jersey man gored by bison in Yellowstone

YELLOWSTONE (KIFI) — A 30-year-old man from Randolph, New Jersey, is recovering after being gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday, June 10, underscoring the importance of keeping a safe distance from the wildlife.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), a large group of visitors had gotten too close to the animal, leading to the incident. Fortunately, the man only sustained minor injuries and was treated and transported by emergency medical personnel.

This marks the second reported incident of a person being injured by a bison in Yellowstone this year. The first occurred on May 7. There were also two reported incidents in 2024 and one in 2023, highlighting a persistent safety challenge for the park.

The Parks service reminds all visitors that "wildlife in Yellowstone are wild and can be dangerous."