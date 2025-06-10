Skip to Content
News

New Jersey man gored by bison in Yellowstone

National Park Service
By
New
today at 4:02 PM
Published 4:16 PM

YELLOWSTONE (KIFI) — A 30-year-old man from Randolph, New Jersey, is recovering after being gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday, June 10, underscoring the importance of keeping a safe distance from the wildlife.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), a large group of visitors had gotten too close to the animal, leading to the incident. Fortunately, the man only sustained minor injuries and was treated and transported by emergency medical personnel.

This marks the second reported incident of a person being injured by a bison in Yellowstone this year. The first occurred on May 7. There were also two reported incidents in 2024 and one in 2023, highlighting a persistent safety challenge for the park.

The Parks service reminds all visitors that "wildlife in Yellowstone are wild and can be dangerous." For more information on how to stay safe while visiting the park, click HERE.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content