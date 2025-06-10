Salute the Stars and Stripes: Idaho Falls Elks to host Flag Day event

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Get ready to honor Old Glory! The Idaho Falls Elks Lodge is inviting the community to its annual Flag Day Ceremony on Friday, June 14, at 11:00 AM, at the lodge located at 640 East Elva Street.

The event not only commemorates the adoption of the Stars and Stripes as the official U.S. Flag in 1777 but also includes a special recognition of the U.S. Army's 250th birthday. They say everyone is invited to join in this patriotic celebration.

The event will kick off with a flag-raising ceremony at the flagpole on the north side of the parking lot, performed by a local Boy Scouts troop. Following the opening ceremony, the American Legion will conduct "Taps" and a 21-gun salute.

Following the outdoor portion, attendees will move into the Lodge Ballroom for a brief indoor ceremony. This will include a commemoration of the U.S. Army's 250th birthday. A light luncheon and cake, served by Army veterans, will conclude the event.