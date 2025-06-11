Bannock County Sheriff’s Office launches new mobile app to strengthen community connection

The following is a press release from the Bannock County Sheriff's Office:

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce the launch of a new mobile application designed to enhance communication and public safety services for residents. Developed in partnership with TheSheriffApp.com, the app is now available for free download on the App Store and Google Play by searching “Bannock County Sheriff, ID.”

“We’re excited about launching this app to improve the community’s access to our services,” said Sheriff Tony Manu. “They’ll be able to easily access what they need when they need it, and we’ll be able to alert them when we need to.”

The app offers residents convenient access to a wide range of information and services, including news releases, the current jail roster, a searchable database of registered sex offenders, and more. Users can also receive real-time push notifications for weather alerts, emergency warnings, and other critical updates.

All future activity reports—previously shared on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page—will now be posted exclusively through the mobile app. These reports will be updated in real time, allowing users to stay informed about local law enforcement activity as it happens, all in one reliable and easy-to-access platform.

One of the app’s key features is the ability for users to submit crime tips directly to the Sheriff’s Office. It also provides information on employment opportunities, offering a new and convenient way for job seekers to connect with the agency.

In addition, the app includes a dedicated page for the Bannock County Office of Emergency Management. This section provides helpful resources for preparing and responding to emergencies—before, during, and after a disaster strikes.

“I am very excited to share details about Emergency Management and the inclusion of community-like partnership activities for the benefit of the whole community through this app,” said Wes Jones, Bannock County Emergency Director.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office invites all residents to download the app and stay informed, connected, and prepared.