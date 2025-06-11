Eastern Idaho PIOs sharpen skills to deliver life-saving information

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)– Public information officers are often the link between first responders and the public.

In eastern Idaho, current and future PIOs gathered at the Madison County Fire Department to learn some new skills.

This is a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) course taught by local experts in the field.

This year, Local News 8's Ariel Jensen was asked to help with the training.

"So a lot of today's[06/11/2025] training is based on scenarios and simulations, which is a very effective instruction method. So, having a real reporter just kind of amps up the whole experience, and it's important to get in front of a camera to feel some comfort there because it can be really intimidating, said Rebecca Squires, Emergency Manager, Jefferson County.

Organizers of the class say it's important for them to get this training so they can best communicate with the public.

"This class is mostly geared towards emergency communication, so we try to build trust with the public and credibility with the public so that when an emergency happens, like a disaster or something with law enforcement, that we can get a message out quickly and effectively so that people can be safe," said Squires.

When an emergency or a disaster happens, it is important that the public has the right information at the right time.

This can save lives, property, business, and animals.

"Information is one of the most critical pieces of an effective disaster response," said Squires.

It's a three-day course with 24 hours of instruction.