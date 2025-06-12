Bannock County emergency manager talks importance of new Sheriff’s app in keeping people connected

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Bannock County Office of Emergency Management is taking advantage of the new Bannock County Sheriff's app as an instantaneous alert system for when emergencies strike.

The Sheriff's Office app has a designated page for the Office of Emergency Management, complete with a detailed list of best practices for preparedness in different disaster scenarios, a place to report property damage after an emergency, and a faster notification system for weather events.

"A lot of the things that we do are computer-based with smartphones and smart glasses and smart computers and smart cars," said Wes Jones, director of Bannock County Emergency Management. "Our approach is we need to be smarter about how we reach out to the communities, and this gives us a more timely and accurate ability to get that information out there and in the hands of the community."

The Bannock County Sheriff's App is free to download from the App Store and Google Play. For more information, you can visit the Bannock County website.