Idaho trucking icon Heber Andrus passes away

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Heber Andrus, the former owner of Idaho Falls-based trucking giant Doug Andrus Distributing, passed away on June 11, 2025, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. He was 75 years old.

Doug Andrus Distributing honored Heber's "well-lived life" in a heartfelt Facebook post, acknowledging his impact on the industry over his more than 40-year career. The company stated that Heber "inspired and transformed the industry" and played a "visionary role in building this company from a handful of trucks from his childhood bedroom to where it is today, being the largest Idaho-based carrier."

Born into the trucking business founded by his father, Doug Andrus, in 1937, Heber was raised with a strong work ethic. According to the company website, he embraced the philosophy that "hard work, making smart decisions, and surrounding themselves with quality people could bring success, even in tough times." Heber, alongside his brother, bought Doug Andrus Distributing from their father in the mid-1970s.

“He was one of those owners who would run around and talk to everybody to see how their day was,” said Nathan Lewis, a former driver for Andrus. “He was a really good man.”

The company's tribute post further emphasized his far-reaching influence: "Countless employees and business associates considered him a mentor and a friend. His influence on all of us is a testament to his remarkable legacy."