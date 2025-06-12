Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty in Brandon Boudreaux attempted murder conspiracy

PHOENIX, AZ (KIFI) — Lori Vallow Daybell has been found guilty of conspiring with her brother, Alex Cox, to attempt the murder of her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux, according to ABC 15 in Arizona. The verdict was delivered by a jury after less than a day of deliberations, putting an end to a brief yet at times dramatic trial.

This marks Vallow Daybell's third conviction. She was found guilty in May 2023 of the murders of her children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and her husband Chad Daybell's first wife, Tammy Daybell. In April of this year, she was convicted in Arizona for conspiring to murder her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

The prosecution concluded its case on Wednesday around noon. Vallow Daybell opted not to testify or present any witnesses in her defense.

Sentencing has been scheduled for July 25.