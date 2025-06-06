Skip to Content
Vallow-Daybell Coverage

Judge has Lori Vallow Daybell removed from courtroom

PHOENIX (KIFI) – The Arizona judge presiding over Lori Vallow Daybell’s third trial had her removed from the courtroom Friday morning.

Things got intense when Judge Justin Beresky warned her about bringing up details about her good and kind nature, which could open a discussion about her previous murder trials. Daybell felt the judge was yelling at her and confronted him about it. The judge asked her to stop and had a deputy remove her from the courtroom.  

The intense moment came after Lori Vallow Daybell was cross-examining Brandon Boudreaux, the person who survived an alleged attempted shooting.  Vallow is charged with conspiring in the shooting.

Following a short break, Lori returned to the courtroom and continued to cross-examine Boudreaux.

