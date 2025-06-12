Rexburg Pride looks forward to a successful fifth year

The following is a press release from Rexburg Pride Inc.:

REXBURG, Idaho (KIF) — Rexburg Pride, Inc. announces the fifth annual Rexburg Pride event to be held on June 21, 2025 at Porter Park.

The free event will include a program featuring local performers, vendors, food, local businesses and nonprofits, community art projects, a unity walk around the park, and a number of family friendly activities.

Activity Director Lorene Nance said, “Our activities during the Rexburg Pride Festival focus on building relationships and fostering a sense of community. Rexburg prides itself on being ‘America's Family Community’ and we’re excited to contribute to that spirit by creating a space with fun activities where all families and individuals feel welcome and celebrated. Come join us!”

Event Information:

Date: June 21, 2025

Time: 3p.m.– 8p.m.

Location: Porter Park in Rexburg, ID

Volunteers can register at rexburgpride.org

Event turnout has consistently been between 1,000 to 1,500 each year. Rexburg Pride has worked with city officials each year to keep the event running smoothly. We are also excited to have the team at Griffin Elite Security returning to help keep the event a positive and safe experience for everyone attending.

This year’s event is being hosted by yoga studio Namaste Nook. Past events have been hosted by Flourish Point, Inc. This year Flourish faced devastating funding cuts after losing its government grant. Flourish organizers made the decision to focus limited resources on mental health support groups and smaller, more frequent social events, with Rexburg Pride, Inc. forming to take on the responsibilities of Pride event planning. Namaste Nook graciously stepped in to help the new organization with hosting responsibilities. “It is easy to feel alone or isolated when you don’t fit in,” said co-owner Jayenna Wild. “Pride is an important part of making sure everyone in our community knows they are accepted and loved in Rexburg.”

Rexburg Pride is a community event dedicated to supporting the mental health and well-being of LGBTQ+ individuals and families in Rexburg, Idaho. “Pride is of course a celebration,” said Pride Director Annalisa Waite, “but it is also an opportunity; it is a chance to connect people to resources, it is a chance to educate, it’s a chance to build community, and it is a chance for allies to show up for their friends, family members, and neighbors.”