POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — June is Men's Health Month, and doctors around the country are pitching healthier habits to combat men's health concerns.

Almost 15 percent of American men are in 'fair or poor health,' with Obesity, hypertension, and mental health problems being the main issues facing men across the nation. But area doctors say they're trying to help men be more mindful of things they can do to take better care of themselves.

"You've got to ensure that you are maintaining and improving the body that you have," said Dr. Christopher Valentine, MD, Medical Director, Optum HEALTHCARE OF Utah & Idaho. "We can take care of others by starting to take care of ourselves."

Dr. Valentine says the best things men can do to maintain their health are to eat healthier, including adding more fruits and vegetables in their diets, to exercise regularly, and get plenty of sleep.

To learn about Men's Health Month and more tips on keeping men healthy, click HERE.