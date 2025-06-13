Prominent former Idaho Falls community leader found dead in Maryland hotel

BALTIMORE, Maryland (KIFI) — Nicholas Manning, the former Chief Operating Officer of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC), was recently found dead in a Baltimore, Maryland hotel. Authorities in Baltimore have confirmed his death. Manning was 46.

“Nicholas Manning was a dedicated and mission-driven leader who loved connecting people to our shared purpose. He spent 17 years serving patients, colleagues and communities as a healthcare leader, including 14 years within HCA Healthcare, most recently as CEO at West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell. Throughout his entire career journey, Nick was a thoughtful and inspirational leader, and he will be deeply missed by all whose lives and careers he touched,” said Evan Ray, President, HCA Healthcare’s Mountain Division which oversees EIRMC and West Valley Medical Center.

Baltimore City Police were called to the Marriott Waterfront Hotel at 2:04 p.m. on Monday, June 9, 2025, for a reported potential overdose, finding Nicholas Manning "obviously deceased." However, Manning's family has said in multiple social media posts that they believe his death was a homicide. Local News 8 has reached out other numerous members of the Manning family for comment, and are waiting for a response.

Baltimore Police tell Local News 8, "no signs of trauma were observed" on Manning's body. Police say Manning's remains were transported to the Medical Examiner's office for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

"The case is pending, so the final report is not available yet. On average, final results may take 60-90 days," said the Baltimore City chief medical examiner's office in an email to our CBS affiliate.

Manning was appointed CEO of West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell late last year, following a distinguished career at EIRMC. According to Manning's LinkedIn page, he held an MBA in healthcare management from the University of Scranton and was an alumnus of Weber State University, where he studied Health Administrative Services.

“As we grieve this tremendous loss, we are committed to honoring Nick’s legacy by continuing the work he was so passionate about at our hospital and in the community. To Nick’s partner, his family, and all who had the privilege of working with him, we share our deepest sympathies. We will miss him dearly, and we will carry his legacy forward with purpose and care,” said Isabella Chisholm, Interim Chief Executive Officer, West Valley Medical Center.

During his time in Idaho Falls, Manning also served on the board of directors for the Idaho Falls Symphony and United Way of Bonneville County, and as a member of the East Idaho Champions Committee for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 will continue to report on this as more details emerge.