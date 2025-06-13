Traffic violations run rampant on 25th and 17th

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Commuters at the intersection of 25th east and 17th street are making right turns on red lights nearly every traffic cycle -- despite the posted signage.

Turning right at this intersection from 17th onto 25th, heading south, on a red light is illegal.

Vehicles travel around 40 mph on 25th, and that's when people are following the speed limit.

Hitt Road is well traveled, and higher volume also brings higher risks.

The addition of a second right turn lane due to ongoing construction, makes it all the more important to follow traffic rules -- if both right lanes attempt to turn on red, the visibility is greatly reduced for the inner lane.

The traffic lights were previously standard, and people made legal right turns on red regularly. With the construction, extra signage was added including two "NO TURN ON RED" signs and changing the circular lights to arrows. As a note to current and new Idaho residents, while different in many other states, in Idaho, you cannot turn on a red arrow, no matter what.