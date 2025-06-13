Witnesses angry after seeing man throw kittens out of moving truck

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Several people in Idaho Falls say they are angry and horrified after someone posted on Facebook saying a man threw two kittens out of his moving truck.

The initial poster says their friend saw a man in a white Chevy truck throw two kittens out of his window. They say one kitten had a seizure on the road before both kittens were hit by cars and died.

“[My friend] wrapped these poor lifeless babies in her work uniform, and I gave her a box to bury them in,” the post says.

The post goes on to say the kittens will be buried in the person’s backyard “with dignity and love, surrounded with the prettiest flowers.”

Many people on the Life in Idaho Falls Facebook group have commented on the post, expressing their disgust at the man who threw the kittens out on the road. They've also praised and thanked the woman who plans to respectfully bury the kittens.