Idaho State Police investigating crash after driver goes off Perrine Bridge

(The following information is from an Idaho State Police press release)

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho – A person is dead after driving off the Perrine Bridge on US Highway 93 near milepost 50.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. this afternoon.

Idaho State Police troopers located a green pickup that had gone off the bridge and hit multiple surfaces as it fell into the canyon.

The involved pickup was a green 1995 Ford Ranger.

Investigating troopers are asking for the public’s help. If anyone witnessed the crash or has video footage of the incident, please contact ISP District 4 at (208) 324-6000 and reference Case Number T25000717.

The Jerome County Coroner’s Office took custody of the deceased. They will release the individual’s identity, as well as the cause and manner of death, once the next of kin has been notified and their investigation concludes.

Jerome County Sheriff’s Office and the Twin Falls Police Department responded to assist.

The roadway is open for normal traffic.

This crash remains under investigation, and further information will be released as it becomes available.