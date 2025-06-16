17th Street construction in Ammon is ALMOST done.

Months of detours, delays, and extra traffic are almost over. The construction and closure of 17th Street in Ammon is less that three weeks away from completion according to the Ammon City Administrator Micah Austin.

"The way we understand it is that all five lanes of the bridge will be open before July 4th," said Austin.

The City of Ammon is not directly associated with the construction project. According to Austin, everything's been handled at the state level. Specifically, the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) representing the state, and Keller Associates, the contractor and firm hired to reconstruct the road and bridge.

"So we're not directly involved in it (the construction), but we are in the loop," said Austin. "We are in discussion with the contractor and the state on a weekly or sometimes daily basis."

City leaders say they appreciate the public's patience. They also say once the bridge is back open, traffic congestion around the area should decrease significantly.