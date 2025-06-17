Bear Prairie leaving Idaho Falls Power for new industry role

The following is a news release from Idaho Falls Power:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Bear Prairie, who has served with distinction as the General Manager, and Assistant General Manager, at Idaho Falls Power and Fiber since 2010, has resigned to accept a new role within the utility industry.

“During his nearly 15-year tenure, Bear has made an indelible mark on our organization and community. His leadership, technical expertise, and commitment to public power have served to strengthen Falls Power and Fiber,” said Mayor Rebecca Casper. “He successfully led the implementation of the City’s Fiber Optic program as well as the construction of significant utility infrastructure —including a new substation and a natural gas generation peaking plant scheduled to go online later this year. We wish him well in his new endeavor and know he will excel there as well.”

Assistant General Manager Stephen Boorman will serve as the interim general manager at Idaho Falls Power while a search is conducted for a new general manager. The national search is expected to take several months.

“Idaho Falls Power turns 125 this year and I am proud to have had the opportunity to be part of this rich history. I am going to miss working with this talented and dedicated team who are committed to reliable service and keeping our rates low,” said Bear Prairie, Idaho Falls Power General Manager.

Prairie’s leadership has strengthened Idaho Fall’s energy portfolio, which includes development of the Idaho Falls Peaking Plant. When completed, this plant will allow Idaho Falls Power to exercise more autonomy and control over energy prices to ensure reliable and affordable energy rates into the future.

Prairie’s vision was also critical to the development and construction of the citywide fiber network that enables high speed broadband at an affordable price for homes and businesses.

Prairie also made key improvements to ensure Idaho Fall’s electric grid can withstand additional pressures. With the construction of the Sugarmill to Paine transmission line, completing major hydro upgrades and navigating the nuances of long-term energy contracts, the utility will benefit for years to come.

“Prairie has been committed to this community and public power values which emphasize people over profits. Idaho Falls Power customers will see a low single digit rate increase for 2025 while investor-owned utilities in the area are looking at double digit rate increases,” said City Councilman Jim Freeman, a longtime liaison to Idaho Falls Power.

“Bear’s most impactful legacy is the IFP culture of excellence, safety, and accountability that he fostered, a culture that will allow IFP to continue to be a leader in the utility industry for many years to come,” said Stephen Boorman, Assistant General Manager.