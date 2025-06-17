Skip to Content
Idaho State Board of Education holding meeting on ISU campus

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Idaho State Board of Education is holding a regular Board meeting at the ICCU Alumni Center on the Idaho State University campus this week.

The meeting started on Tuesday morning with an executive session to conduct performance evaluations of the presidents of Idaho's public four-year universities. Following the executive session, an open session will start at 1:30 p.m. and continue to Wednesday, June 18, starting at 9 a.m.

Agenda items for the meeting include a bond request from the University of Idaho to fund student housing projects, consideration of contract extensions for three presidents of Idaho institutions, and discussion on strengthening university dual credit programs across the state.

For a full agenda for the meeting, click HERE. The regular Board meeting will be livestreamed HERE.

