Texas Instruments to invest more than $60 billion to make semiconductors in the US

New York (CNN) — Texas Instruments will invest more than $60 billion to expand semiconductor manufacturing in the United States, the company announced on Wednesday, as President Donald Trump continues to pressure tech giants like Apple and Samsung to build their products in America.

The investment will go towards seven semiconductor fabrication plants across Texas and Utah, resulting in more than 60,000 jobs, the company said in a press release. TI says it’s working with the Trump administration to help produce the critical chips that power everything from smartphones to data centers and cars domestically. It’s part of the White House’s push to keep the United States ahead of China in the technology industry while promoting American manufacturing.

TI, which partners with tech and auto giants like Apple, Nvidia and Ford, claims this is the “largest investment in foundational semiconductor manufacturing in US history.”

“President Trump has made it a priority to increase semiconductor manufacturing in America – including these foundational semiconductors that go into the electronics that people use every day,” US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said in a press release. “Our partnership with TI will support US chip manufacturing for decades to come.”

The announcement marks the latest major planned investment in the United States by an American company as Trump pushes industries like tech to onshore more production. Earlier this month, General Motors said it would invest $4 billion to increase US production. Apple said in February that it would invest $500 billion to expand its US facilities. Oracle, OpenAI and SoftBank announced in January that they would team up to create a new company called Stargate to grow artificial intelligence infrastructure in America.

However, some of these tech giants – including Apple and TSMC – were expanding in the United States long before Trump’s second administration.

Reviving US manufacturing has been a tentpole goal of Trump’s presidency. For the first three months of his second term, he went on a tariff blitz, promising to impose levies on nearly every product made abroad. He claimed these efforts would boost jobs in the US and rebalance what he saw as unfair practices by America’s trading partners.

Trump Mobile, a new venture from the Trump Organization, plans to launch a new smartphone in September that it claims will be “proudly designed and built” in the United States. But experts have said manufacturing products like iPhones domestically would be a daunting challenge even if the United States had the necessary fabrication plants. That’s primarily because America lacks the labor skills and components to produce them.

Staying ahead of China in the tech race has been another priority of Trump’s presidency, especially after Chinese startup DeepSeek shook Wall Street and Silicon Valley with its high-performing yet supposedly cheap AI model.

“The United States of America is the leader in AI,” Vice President JD Vance said at the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris in February. “And our administration plans to keep it that way.”

