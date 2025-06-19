Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Alligator named Ferdinand recovered during eviction process at Philadelphia home

By
Published 11:46 AM

By Joe Brandt, Nikki DeMentri

Click here for updates on this story

    PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — An alligator is safe after it was recovered from a Philadelphia home during an eviction.

ACCT Philly says the alligator, originally named “Chompy,” was in a home on the 2500 block of Cumberland Street. Workers were able to get him out of the house, and he is now headed to a rescue in Florida.

The gator’s name has been changed to Ferdinand.

A Husky named Gia was also recovered from the home.

ACCT Philly says they’ve seen an unusually high number of exotic animals this week, including a blue-tongued skink, a pheasant and two quail.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content