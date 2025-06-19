Skip to Content
News

Idaho designates June 18th as USS Idaho Day

City of Idaho Falls
By
Published 1:38 PM

IDAHO (KIFI) — The Gem State now officially recognizes June 18th as U.S.S. Idaho Day. Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper presented the proclamation on behalf of all Idaho cities at the annual AIC conference on Wednesday.

The proclamation will be displayed aboard the USS Idaho—a Virginia-class, nuclear-powered attack submarine designed for intelligence, defense, and special operations missions around the world.

The ship was christened in March 2024 and will officially join the fleet in 2026.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content