Idaho designates June 18th as USS Idaho Day

IDAHO (KIFI) — The Gem State now officially recognizes June 18th as U.S.S. Idaho Day. Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper presented the proclamation on behalf of all Idaho cities at the annual AIC conference on Wednesday.

The proclamation will be displayed aboard the USS Idaho—a Virginia-class, nuclear-powered attack submarine designed for intelligence, defense, and special operations missions around the world.

The ship was christened in March 2024 and will officially join the fleet in 2026.