Don’t drink the water in Roberts, strong winds cause power outage

City officials in Roberts are urging people not to drink or boil tap water until further notice.

A power outage caused a major drop in water pressure, which may have contaminated the supply.

The outage was caused by high winds knocking over some power lines, leaving some 1500 people without electricity.

Officials say boiling the water could make it worse because there may be contaminants in the water that boiling won’t get rid of.

Residents are told to use bottled water only — for everything from drinking to brushing teeth.

Water pressure is back, but testing is still underway.

The city hopes to lift the advisory within two to five days.