Bancroft structure fires contained; Crews remain on scene

UPDATE:

CARIBOU COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) —Firefighters on the scene say they have successfully contained the large structure fires that affected several homes in Bancroft. While the immediate threat has passed, a recent video from the scene shows smoke still emanating from the remains of the structures as fire engines continue to douse affected areas.

Local News 8 is on the scene and has contacted fire crews for more information. We will provide further updates as they become available.

ORIGINAL:

CARIBOU COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Fire crews in Bancroft are working to battle several structure fires affecting homes and other buildings on Main Street.

The fire began around 2 PM Friday, June 20. Bannock County firefighters, along with the Soda Springs Fire Department, have been called in to assist the Caribou County Fire Department and Bancroft Volunteer Fire Department.

People are reportedly being asked to avoid the area and cut off any non-emergency water use to help the firefighters battle the blazes.

Nikki Welker, who witnessed the efforts by fire crews and regular citizens to battle the fires, tells us the blaze affected 2 homes and 2 vacant buildings.

"The original structure is more or less completely gone at this point," Idaho Enterprise Caribou County editor Brandon Hall told Local News 8.

Idaho Enterprise Caribou County has provided Local News 8 with the following photos detailing the active response to the fire:

Local News 8 has reached out to the Caribou County Sheriff's Office and other authorities in the area. We will update this developing story as we learn new information.