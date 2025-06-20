Tragic Accident: Rigby Woman Dies in Fall into Snake River

ALPINE, Wyoming (KIFI) — An 89-year-old Rigby woman died Wednesday after reportedly falling 100 feet into the Snake River near Alpine, Wyoming.

Star Valley Search and Rescue Captain Clint Erickson told Local News 8 that the victim, identified as Joyce Balls, was picnicking with her sister and niece along U.S. Highway 26, overlooking the Big Kahuna rapid, a section known popular among white-water rafting enthusiasts.

Erickson says the 89-year-old stood up but lost her footing, "stumbled forward and went off the edge."

Star Valley Search and Rescue, along with Alpine Fire, searched the riverbank for her. Eventually, a drone operator located her body downriver using a drone.

"This was truly a tragic accident and a reminder just how unforgiving the river can be," Star Valley Search and Rescue said in a Facebook post, extending their thoughts and prayers to the family.