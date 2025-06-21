This country has the best wines in the world for 2025

By Maureen O’Hare, CNN

(CNN) — How’s your tuxedo looking? Our travel news roundup this week is an award show spectacular.

Read on to find out the winners of the world’s most liveable city, the best airline for 2025, the world’s best restaurant and the country with the finest wines.

Award-winning food and drink

Knives out, everybody, it’s foodie award season and only the very best will get their just deserts.

First, an aperitif before dinner. The winners of the Decanter World Wine Awards 2025 were revealed Wednesday and one country triumphed as the grape GOAT.

France took home 3,200 medals in total (1,000 more than its closest competitor) and 14 Best in Shows, which is surely worth celebrating with a glass of Champagne. (The famous sparkling wine won 27 honors alone.)

Italy won 2,204 awards and six Best in Shows, improving its position with 31 more top-tier honors than in 2024.

Spain fortuitously won 2,025 medals in 2025, including five Best in Shows. International wine-lovers should consider a trip to the Rioja region: Not only did it win three platinum medals and 21 gold, it’s the least visited area of Spain. It’s a great way to avoid the high-season crowds in Andalusia and Catalonia.

The rest of the top 10 medal-winning countries were (in descending order): Australia, Portugal, South Africa, Argentina, Croatia, Canada and Chile.

Canadian wine, you say? Yes, their ice wine can go for up to $250,000 a bottle.

Cream rises to the top

The pisco sours will be flowing in Lima this weekend as the Peruvian capital celebrates two of its restaurants being named among the world’s top 10 on Thursday.

Maido, owned and run by chef Mitsuharu “Micha” Tsumura, was crowned the best on the planet on the 2025 list of the “World’s 50 Best Restaurants.” It serves Japanese-Peruvian fusion food known as Nikkei cuisine.

US restaurants were honored Monday night at the 2025 James Beard Awards, with a Boulder eatery being named Outstanding Restaurant and a Minneapolis spot making waves as Best New Restaurant.

To round things off, June 21 is World Martini Day (let’s hope you’ve recovered by now from National Martini Day on June 19).

Espresso martinis — vodka, espresso, coffee liqueur and sugar — aren’t technically true martinis, but they are, however, a lip-smacking delight.

Our partners at CNN Underscored, a product reviews and recommendations guide owned by CNN, have this guide to everything you need to make espresso martinis at home, according to top bartenders.

Europe gives tourists the cold shoulder

The upcoming nuptials of billionaire Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez are proving to be the final straw for many Venetians who are tired of their city being a tourist playground.

Protesters against the wedding this month have threatened that they’ll “block the canals,” but others in the city welcome the “cash influx” that the event will bring.

Rising waters and overtourism are killing Venice, critics say, a city where the 30 million tourists annually dwarf the local population of fewer than 50,000. “There’s not going to be another Venice,” said one local businessman. “Once you have helped change this place forever, it’s not coming back.”

There were anti-tourism protests across southern Europe last weekend, with Barcelona being the epicenter of the unrest, where water pistols are the weapon of choice for spraying unwelcome visitors. Cities are being “turned into theme parks,” complained a Spanish government minister last month, addressing the housing deficit exacerbated by the rise of Airbnb and vacation rentals.

Time to book that Rioja trip instead.

But the US wants Canadian visitors

Northern border-hugging US states such as Vermont and New York have long enjoyed an annual surge of Canadian tourists, but travel has dipped amid international tensions.

Now US businesses are trying to woo their northern neighbors with “Canadians only” deals, with perks ranging from cheaper stays to free activities.

“We wanted to make a meaningful gesture that says, ‘We see you, we value you and we want you here,’” said one Vermonter.

With many Canadians boycotting the States, some American travelers are worried about the reception they might face in the land of the maple leaf. Canadian tourism boards have launched campaigns to reassure Americans of a warm welcome, but how do everyday Canadians feel? CNN Travel investigated.

North America is by no means the only place where escalating disputes are harming international travel.

The air map of the world is currently filling up with no-fly zones and airlines are scrambling to reroute amid increasing global conflict.

Nonstop flights between Hong Kong and London are now two hours longer, for example, and short-haul flights between Central Asia and the Persian Gulf are particularly affected.

Your toddler can now study abroad

Three-year-old Australian girl Kinga might not speak Japanese, but she’s loving her time in southern Japan’s Wakayama Prefecture. Her family joined a preschool exchange that’s giving them a kid-first window into Japanese culture.

In case you missed it

A viral video has prompted a mass cleanup of caves near China’s famed “Avatar” mountains.

The astounding footage shows a decade of garbage buildup.

An 80-year-old man drove down Rome’s Spanish Steps and got stuck.

He told police he’d taken a wrong turn.

And there are more international awards that people have been going crazy for.

The world’s best airline for 2025 was named by Skytrax.

Lastly, a European capital stole Vienna’s crown as the world’s most liveable city for 2025.

