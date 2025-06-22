Judge Lina Hidalgo Rekindles Texas History Abroad with Historic Trade Mission at Paris’ Former Republic of Texas Embassy

By Francis Page, Jr.

June 22, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Historic Trade Mission at Paris’ Former Republic of Texas Embassy By Francis Page Jr.

PARIS, FRANCE – June 20, 2025 — In a moment blending history, diplomacy, and Houston’s bold global aspirations, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo wrapped up a powerful and symbolic international trade mission in Paris, standing not just in one of Europe’s most influential capitals—but in a building once claimed by Texas itself. With her signature forward-thinking leadership, Judge Hidalgo led a regional delegation alongside the Greater Houston Partnership and Rice University to spotlight Harris County’s innovation pipeline across energy, climate tech, aerospace, and medical advancements. But it was the closing reception at 1 Place Vendôme—once home to the Republic of Texas Embassy—that made history echo. “This wasn’t just a visit to France—it was a reclaiming of a legacy,” Judge Hidalgo declared. “Texas once planted its diplomatic roots right here, affirming it belonged on the world stage. This week, we honored that boldness and renewed it for a new era of global engagement.”

🌍 Where History and Innovation Collide Nestled in the prestigious Place Vendôme, now the Hôtel Bataille de Francès, the site once served as the official legation of the Republic of Texas from 1842 to 1843—a period when Texas was its own sovereign nation (1836–1845). That historical marker, still etched into the building’s façade, greeted a vibrant 2025 crowd of diplomats, scientists, and global business leaders, all drawn to this symbolic revival of Texas’ international identity. The reception was a tour de force, attracting elite figures such as: • Christophe Leribault, President of Château de Versailles • Vanessa Wyche, Acting NASA Associate Administrator • Andrew Feustel, NASA astronaut and geophysicist • Samuel Ducroquet, France’s Ambassador for Sports & the Olympic Games • Frédéric Rossi, CEO of Business France • Pierre Bang, VP of People at TotalEnergies

🚀 Why It Matters Now Houston’s star continues to rise on the global stage—and Judge Hidalgo’s leadership is helping light the path. By bridging 19th-century history with 21st-century innovation, she is underscoring that Harris County is not just ready for global partnerships—it’s made for them.

The trade mission spotlighted: • Energy innovation including hydrogen, renewables, and carbon capture • Academic collaboration powered by Rice University’s global research outreach • Aerospace advancement, in alignment with Houston’s status as “Space City” • Healthcare partnerships, reinforcing the region’s global medical reputation

📚 A Lone Star Legacy in Paris For the history lovers and skeptics alike: Yes, the Texas Embassy in Paris was real. In 1839, France became the first European power to recognize Texas’ sovereignty. A formal treaty was signed, and Paris welcomed a Texan diplomatic presence. At 1 Place Vendôme, the embassy sat steps away from French seats of power like the Palais des Tuileries and Place de la Concorde.

A few fun facts: • The building was originally constructed in 1723 and purchased by notorious financier John Law. • In 1839, Jean Pierre Dubois de Saligny was named French envoy to the Republic of Texas. • The embassy’s presence predates any other U.S. state-level international outpost—a historic rarity.

💬 Judge Hidalgo’s Final Word “We are writing a new chapter in Harris County’s global story,” Judge Hidalgo said. “One that honors our bold past and propels our innovative future. We don’t just show up—we stand tall with history behind us and possibility ahead.” For more on Judge Lina Hidalgo’s trade mission, the Greater Houston Partnership, and Rice University’s international initiatives, visit: 👉 HarrisCountyTX.gov 👉 Houston.org 👉 rice.edu 📸 View more photos from the historic Place Vendôme reception on StyleMagazine.com

