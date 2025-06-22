Senator Risch shares thoughts hours before U.S. makes air strikes in Iran

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Local News 8 had the opportunity to speak with Senator Jim Risch Saturday morning, just hours before the U.S. bombed Iranian nuclear facilities.

Not only is Senator Risch the Senior Republican on the Intelligence Committee, he is also Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He spoke to the president Wednesday before the attacks.

"We talked about the various options and what they were. But I'm going to keep that right now to myself. I am going to support the president. I know what his options are. He will take one of those options. And I have every confidence it will be the right road that he's going to go down," Risch said.

Senator Risch also clarified that the Iranian people are not the same as the Iranian regime.

"When I talk about the Iranians, I'm not talking about the Iranian people. I'm talking about the regime. The Iranian people are a very different... group from the from the regime. Don't want anything to do with the...what the regime wants. But you cannot trust the regime."

Risch says the Iranian regime has their own agenda.

"They are motivated by a radical religious view of the world where they will be in charge of the world. They believe their path is to get a nuclear weapon," he said. "They're going to do everything they can to get a nuclear weapon. And they will they will make agreements. They'll do whatever it takes."