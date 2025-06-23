Do you think AI changing or threatening to take your job? Tell us about it here

By Clare Duffy, CNN

New York (CNN) — Some of Silicon Valley’s top leaders have warned in recent weeks that artificial intelligence is coming for people’s jobs — and fast.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei warned last month that AI could cause as much as 20% unemployment in the next one to five years. And last week, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told his employees that AI agents would reduce the company’s workforce in the near future.

Those comments have made it a stressful and uncertain time for human workers. But experts are split on just how quickly and drastically AI will upend the job market. Some skeptics believe these warnings are largely marketing hype from executives trying to sell a product.

So, we want to hear from you. Is AI already changing the way you work, or taking over tasks at your company? If you’ve adopted AI at work, is it making you more productive? And as you think about the future of your career, is AI making you excited, anxious or a bit of both?

Tell us about it in the form below, and please leave your contact information. No named commentary will be used without following up with you, and we can discuss providing anonymity if you’re concerned about speaking on the record about work.

The-CNN-Wire

