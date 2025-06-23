Man sentenced to 8 years for pimping woman statewide before California arrest

By Jack Orleans

SALINAS, California (KSBW) — A Fresno man has been sentenced to prison for pimping a woman across the state.

Judge Andrew G. Liu sentenced Luis Arthur Aragon, 38, to a term of eight years in state prison for pimping, procuring for prostitution, and making criminal threats.

This conviction constitutes a serious felony “strike” under California’s Three Strikes Law.

On March 30, 2023, Salinas police received two calls from a phone where a woman was heard screaming that she was being hit.

In the background, a man, later identified as Aragon, could be heard yelling at the woman for not following his rules.

Police officers responded immediately, pinged the victim’s cellphone, and traced it to the suspect’s vehicle, which was abandoned at Northridge Mall.

The following day, the woman called 911 again and reported that she was at a local motel and that Aragon had abused her. Salinas police officers responded to the motel and encountered Jane Doe, who was crying hysterically.

She informed police that Aragon had been exploiting her for years, taking her around the state before arriving in Salinas.

