Man struck by lightning in shallow water off Florida beach dies, officials say

    NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Florida (WESH) — A man who was struck by lightning in New Smyrna Beach on Friday has died, according to officials.

The 29-year-old man from Colorado was in ankle-deep water when he was struck.

Emergency responders and a bystander performed CPR and other life-saving measures. He was then taken to the hospital in critical condition.

On Monday, Tammy Malphurs, director of Volusia County Beach Safety, confirmed the 29-year-old died.

Officials have not revealed further details about the victim’s identity.

Two other people were struck by lightning nearby on the same day.

