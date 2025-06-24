Inert grenade confiscated from carry-on bag at Detroit Metro security checkpoint



WWJ

By Paula Wethington

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — An inert grenade — which did not contain explosive materials — was confiscated last week at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport, the Transportation Security Administration said.

The TSA officers had detected the item on June 15 in a traveler’s carry-on bag during routine screening at the airport’s security checkpoint, the report said. That security checkpoint was evacuated and closed until a TSA explosive specialist and airport law enforcement determined the grenade was inert.

Despite the actual status of such an item, the TSA says replicas of explosives, such as hand grenades, are prohibited in both checked and carry-on baggage.

“I am proud of our dedicated officers who remain vigilant and work hard to keep our transportation systems secure and the traveling public safe,” said TSA’s Federal Security Director for Michigan, Reggie Stephens. “When individuals bring prohibited items to our checkpoints, it significantly slows down the security screening process for other travelers.”

The TSA routinely issues press releases and social media posts about what its officers intercept at security checkpoints, using them as examples in public service reminders. The “top 10 catches” for 2024, as shown on the TSA Instagram account, included a knife shoved inside a shoe, a live snake in someone’s pants and a replica improvised explosive device.

To help travelers prepare for their flights, TSA has a “What Can I Bring” feature on its website that allows travelers to type in an item to learn if it can be packed in a carry-on or checked bag.

Another option is texting questions to 275-872 (“AskTSA”) or through @AskTSA on X or Facebook Messenger, where an automated virtual assistant is available 24/7.

