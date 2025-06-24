ISP investigates fatal crash following police pursuit in Cassia County

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho State Police is investigating a police pursuit that ended in a fatal crash Sunday evening, June 22, killing one man. The incident began after Idaho State Police (ISP) troopers were called to assist Cassia County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) deputies at the Sublett Campground off U.S. Highway 84, responding to reports of shots fired.

ISP troopers and CCSO deputies coordinated to locate a suspect driving a 2005 Volvo XC90. When a deputy found the Volvo parked on the roadside, the man sped away. The deputy then initiated a traffic stop, but as the deputy approached the vehicle, the suspect fled once again.

Troopers pursued the Volvo, but lost sight of the vehicle due to its high speed and dusty conditions. Minutes later, troopers discovered the Volvo had crashed and rolled.

The driver was located nearby. Troopers immediately began life-saving measures, continuing until medics arrived. Despite their efforts, the suspect died at the scene.

Investigators recovered a loaded rifle and a shotgun from the Volvo, along with additional ammunition. However, no corresponding firearm was found for the additional ammunition.

The Cassia County Coroner’s Office has taken custody of the deceased. The individual's identity and the official cause and manner of death will be released pending further investigation by the coroner.

ISP is overseeing the agency's involvement and investigation into the pursuit. CCSO has secured and impounded the firearms recovered from the vehicle. The Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into the fatal crash itself.

No further information will be released at this time, according to the ISP.