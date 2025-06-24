Man turns his reptile obsession into a cold-blooded wonderland

By Britt Leoni

Click here for updates on this story

PUNTA GORDA, Florida (WBBH) — Step into Punta Gorda’s Iguanaland, and you will unlock a world that slithers with scales.

More than 250 species of reptiles and amphibians call Iguanaland home. And it’s not just home to those creatures but to animal aficionado Ty Park.

“Growing up, I always wanted to be a zoo director. I never thought I’d own one,” said Park. “When I was 6, my dad gave me a turtle, and this was in South Korea. Since then, I can’t remember a time when I didn’t have a reptile in my life.”

Park later went on to collect dozens of reptiles. In fact, his personal collection includes about 2,000. “I know that they’re much smarter than we give them credit for,” said Park. “Some of these animals, once you interact with them, they recognize you, they recognize your voices.”

As he gets older, his desire for conservation has grown stronger.

“I don’t know how long I’ll be here. I’m giving myself 20 more years, maybe 30, but I’m just hoping that this place goes to someone who has the same passion for reptiles,” said Park.

As his passion endures, so does the magic of discovering some of the world’s most ancient cold-blooded companions.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.