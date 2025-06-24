Search continues for missing 60-year-old hiker in Angeles National Forest

By Dean Fioresi

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Authorities on Monday continued their search for a 60-year-old hiker who went missing near Mount Waterman in the Angeles National Forest over the weekend.

Monica Reza was last seen a little after 9 a.m. on Sunday morning near 60001 Trailhead Avenue on the Angeles Crest Highway, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

She is described as standing 4-foot-11 and weighs around 100 pounds, deputies said. She has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a long sleeve shirt with green hiking pants and hiking shoes.

LASD’s Air Rescue 5 helicopter is searching the area from the air, while Montrose Search and Rescue crews and other teams from Los Angeles, San Diego, Ventura and Riverside air aiding in the search.

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

