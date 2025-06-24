Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Toddler found by himself overnight in Detroit has been reunited with family

By
Published 6:34 AM

By Paula Wethington

Click here for updates on this story

    DETROIT (WWJ) — A toddler was found alone early Tuesday in the area of Lahser and West Outer Drive, Detroit police reported.

The boy was about a year old, weighing 30 pounds and 2 feet, 5 inches in height.

He was found about 3 a.m. and police then issued a request for his parents or guardians to contact the police department’s Eighth Precinct office.

Around 5:45 a.m., police reported that the child was reunited with his family.

The incident remains under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content