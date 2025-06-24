Woman and her date killed by her estranged husband in California, police say

By Leticia Juarez

FONTANA, California (KABC) — A woman in the process of getting a divorce and her date were shot and killed outside of a sushi restaurant in the Inland Empire over the weekend. Then, an off-duty sheriff’s deputy shot and killed the suspected gunman.

Investigators said the woman’s estranged husband tracked her down before shooting her and her date in the parking lot.

Social media influencer and fitness coach Gloria Zamora inspired busy women to get and stay fit. But behind the strength she exhibited on camera, her personal life was taking a hit. Zamora spoke out about her pending divorce to her thousands of followers just a week ago on the Horizon podcast.

On Saturday night, 40-year-old Zamora, alongside 43-year-old Hector Garduno, were shot and killed outside of a Fontana sushi restaurant on Summit Avenue.

“There was a male and a female that were estranged; they were going through a divorce, that led to this,” said Officer Steve Reed with the Fontana Police Department.

Investigators say Zamora’s estranged husband, Thomas Alberto Tamayo Lizarraga, gunned down the couple in the parking lot.

“We don’t know how he knew where she was at, but apparently, she had been at the restaurant for approximately an hour prior to the shooting,” Reed said.

The shooting caught the attention of several off-duty law enforcement officers in the area who responded to the sound of gunfire, including an off-duty San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy.

“Apparently, he was driving on the street outside the shopping center and heard the gunshots and saw what had happened, made a U-turn at the light, and got out of his vehicle, and confronted the suspect,” Reed said.

Lizarraga was shot and killed during the confrontation.

In a GoFundMe page set up for Zamora, her daughter stated that her mother was murdered by her stepdad.

Both victims leave behind children.

Zamora — a mother of seven — is described as a woman who uplifted others, while Garduno is remembered as a hardworking and devoted father of four girls.

A GoFundMe page was also set up to support Garduno’s family.

Police said the investigation into the deadly shooting is ongoing. At this time, officials will not be releasing the name of the deputy who shot and killed the suspect.

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, women who are in the process of leaving or separating from their intimate partner are most at risk for domestic violence.

