Woman recounts attempt to save man’s life after bar fight turned deadly in Louisville

By Jamie Mayes

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A woman says she tried to save a man’s life after a bar fight turned deadly in south Louisville early Sunday morning.

Shelby Dennison says she was heading to Corner Tavern on Mt. Washington Road with her boyfriend for a night out when the night took a turn.

“We got out of the car, and we heard an altercation going on, and it was kind of all a blur. I just remember the guy falling down, hitting his head, and then he was like knocked out, kind of,” Dennison said. “There was a lot of noise, a lot of people were freaking out saying that there was blood that he was coughing up blood.”

Christopher FoleyBar fight turns deadly in Louisville; man charged with murder As someone trained in CPR, she, along with others, stepped in to provide aid. Despite their efforts, the man later died at the hospital.

Christopher Foley, 29, was arrested late Sunday and charged with murder.

According to a police citation, the victim and Foley were outside when Foley started striking the victim and yelling that he owed him money.

During Foley’s court appearance on Monday, Foley pleaded not guilty to murder. His attorney said he heard from witnesses that there was more to what happened.

“At some point, the victim is on the ground. My client liked to leave, but someone else either shoved or punched the victim and knocked him down, which is at what point in time I believe the victim hit his head,” the attorney said.

Despite the victim’s tragic passing, Dennison says she and others did everything they could to help.

“I did hold his hand while he was going through most of this, so at least he had somebody there,” Dennison said.

Foley’s bond was set at $250,000 full cash.

