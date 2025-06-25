8-year-old girl shot during road rage incident on Chicago’s South Side

By Adam Harrington, Elyssa Kaufman, Darius Johnson

CHICAGO (WBBM) — An 8-year-old girl was shot during a road rage incident in Chicago’s Douglas neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Just after 9:45 p.m., Chicago police said the 8-year-old was inside a tan SUV with her family when they were involved in a fight with people inside a white SUV in the 3000 block of South State Street.

At some point, police said a man in the white SUV threatened the people inside the tan SUV and fired two gunshots, hitting the 8-year-old girl in the left thigh.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

The shooter drove off.

The tan SUV was left with bullet holes, and shell casings were seen on the street.

No arrests have been made.

