Ammon’s 17th Street bridge opens to three lanes; Full access expected by July 4th

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — After months of detours and delays, the 17th Street bridge in Ammon is now open to 3 lanes of travel. According to the City of Ammon, the remaining lanes are expected to be open ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Earlier this month, Ammon City Administrator Micha Austin told Local News 8 to expect the bridge to be open ahead of Independence Day, clarifying that the City is not directly associated with the project. According to Austin, everything has been handled at the state level by the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) and its contractor, Keller Associates.

Even though the bridge is partially open, the contractor will still be performing work with lane closures. City officials are asking travelers to please use caution while driving through the construction zone.