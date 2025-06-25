Fire danger elevated to “High” in Teton area

Idaho/Wyo. (KIFI) — Fire managers have raised the fire danger rating to "high" across Grand Teton National Park, the Bridger-Teton National Forest, and the National Elk Refuge due to dangerously dry conditions that allow fires to start easily and spread rapidly. This elevated risk comes as the 2,200-acre Horse Fire continues to burn in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, currently 20% contained.

Fire managers say even though things still look green, it’s the dry, dead timber on the ground that’s fueling wildfires.

To mitigate the risk of wildfires, fire managers strongly advise against building campfires. Consider dressing in layers for warmth instead of relying on a fire.

If you do choose to have a fire in areas where it's allowed, consider the following guidelines:

Never leave a campfire unattended.

Keep a shovel and a water bucket close by.

Use several gallons of water to fully put out your campfire.

Employ the "drown, stir, feel, and repeat" method until all ashes are cold to the touch.

Break apart charred logs and cover all remains with dirt.

This year alone, 19 unattended campfires have been discovered in the Teton Interagency Fire area. Individuals responsible for a campfire that sparks a wildfire can be held liable for the suppression costs.

As the Independence Day holiday approaches, fire managers are reminding park visitors that fireworks are strictly prohibited in Grand Teton National Park, the Bridger-Teton National Forest, and the National Elk Refuge.

For more information, safety tips, and current restrictions, click HERE.