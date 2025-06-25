Four arrested for alleged drag racing in Grand Teton National Park

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — A group of four were arrested yesterday after allegedly drag racing high-end luxury sports cars on Teton Park Road, a scenic and heavily used corridor within Grand Teton National Park. The incident, which happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 24, reportedly involved the group using both lanes of the roadway, creating a significant hazard for other park visitors.

"This kind of behavior is unsafe, irresponsible, and completely unacceptable in a national park," said Grand Teton Superintendent Chip Jenkins. "It puts visitors, staff, and wildlife at serious risk."

Stopping the alleged drag racers required a coordinated effort from park law enforcement. A total of twelve law enforcement rangers were involved, initiating traffic stops throughout the park to apprehend and arrest the four individuals.

The National Park Service emphasizes that speed limits within Grand Teton National Park are in place for a reason. "Grand Teton is home to a wide range of wildlife, including bears, moose, elk, and bison that often cross roads unexpectedly," said the Park Service. "Slower speeds also support safe recreation in an area that welcomes millions of visitors each year."

Grand Teton National Park urges all visitors to recreate responsibly by:

Obey posted speed limits.

Be alert for wildlife, cyclists, and pedestrians.

Use pullouts for sightseeing and photos.

Follow park rules and respect the safety of others.

The incident remains under investigation, and further charges may be filed.