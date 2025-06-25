Zoinks! Search for burglar dressed as Scooby Doo in Tuscaloosa

By Tom Allen

Click here for updates on this story

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama (WVTM) — Gas up The Mystery Machine. It looks like the Tuscaloosa Police Department has another mystery on its hands.

Tuscaloosa Police are searching for a Scooby Doo suit-wearing burglar.

At 3:45 in the morning on Sunday, the cartoon clad criminal broke into the Quick Stop on Highway 82 in Duncanville.

But unlike the real Scooby, police said the burglar took cash and coins and left the snacks behind.

Images from inside the store show a man wearing a costume of the canine crimefighter and holding a duffel bag.

Tuscaloosa police are asking you to call them at 205-349-2121 to help them unmask this villain.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.